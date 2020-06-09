FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. Camino Winds, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) The line between fact and fiction becomes blurred when an author of thrillers is found dead after a hurricane hits Camino Island.

3. If It Bleeds, by Stephen King. (Scribner) Four novellas: “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” “The Life of Chuck,” “Rat” and “If It Bleeds.”

4. Walk the Wire, by David Baldacci. (Grand Central) The sixth book in the “Memory Man” series. Decker and Jamison investigate a murder in a North Dakota town during a fracking boom.

5. Big Summer, by Jennifer Weiner. (Atria) Daphne Berg’s former best friend asks her to be the maid of honor at her Cape Cod wedding.

6. The 20th Victim, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro. (Little, Brown) The 20th book in the “Women’s Murder Club” series. Lindsay Boxer looks into the murders of disreputable people in three cities.

7. American Dirt, by Jeanine Cummins. (Flatiron) A bookseller flees Mexico for the United States with her son while pursued by the head of a drug cartel.

8. Rodham, by Curtis Sittenfeld. (Random House) An imaginative look at the life and career one woman might have had if she had not married Bill Clinton.

9. The Last Trial, by Scott Turow. (Grand Central) An 85-year-old defense lawyer puts off his retirement to aid a Nobel Prize winner in medicine, who is accused of insider trading, fraud and murder.

10. All Adults Here, by Emma Straub. (Riverhead) A repressed memory triggers Astrid Strick to weigh the outcomes of her parenting of her now-grown children.

NONFICTION

1. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

2. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

3. Plague of Corruption, by Judy Mikovits and Kent Heckenlively. (Skyhorse) The controversial virologist gives her account of her work over nearly four decades.

4. The Splendid and the Vile, by Erik Larson. (Crown) An examination of the leadership of Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

5. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

6. The Chiffon Trenches, by André Leon Talley. (Ballantine) A memoir by the former creative director at Vogue magazine and a look at the changes in the fashion industry.

7. The Mamba Mentality, by Kobe Bryant. (Melcher/MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux) Various skills and techniques used on the court by the late Los Angeles Lakers player.

8. American Crusade, by Pete Hegseth. (Center Street) The “Fox & Friends Weekend” host gives his take on politics, culture and education. (b)

9. Hidden Valley Road, by Robert Kolker. (Doubleday) From 1945 to 1965, a family in Colorado had 12 children, six of whom went on to develop schizophrenia.

10. The World, by Richard Haass. (Penguin Press) The president of the Council on Foreign Relations examines challenges to the United States from outside its borders.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Relationship Goals, by Michael Todd. (WaterBrook) (b)

2. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2, by Joanna Gaines. (Morrow)

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

4. Medical Medium Cleanse to Heal, by Anthony William. (Hay House) (b)

5. The Ride of a Lifetime, by Robert Iger. (Random House)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending May 23. An (x) indicates that a book’s sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.