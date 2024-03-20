Roving U.S. envoy Dennis Hankins's diplomatic career has carried him from a Bemidji childhood to postings around the world.

Though he hasn't lived in Minnesota for nearly half a century, Hankins said he always declares it to be his current home state each time the White House sent his name to the Senate for nomination.

"The first time I was nominated for ambassador about eight years ago, going to Guinea, you do an extensive interview with a lawyer from the White House, and he was talking about background," Hankins said. "He said, 'You seem to have an attachment to Minnesota. So, you know, so when they nominate you, they say, Dennis Hankins of state. You know, you don't have to put where you pay your taxes. If you got an emotional attachment to Minnesota, just say Minnesota.'"

The 1977 Bemidji High School graduate abided by this advice: "The three times I've been nominated as ambassador, I've cited Minnesota."

The Senate confirmed Hankins last week as U.S. Ambassador to Haiti, a nation badly wracked by gang violence and struggling to find enough political footing to allow its citizens to choose their owner leaders.

Hankins moved to Bemidji as a boy in the early 1960s. The family had been living overseas, where his father was working for Esso on oil refinery projects, but chose to return to his mother's hometown in pursuit of a more stable educational experience for Hankins and his older brother.

Hankins credits his upbringing and public education in Bemidji as building blocks for his many decades in the Foreign Service in Africa, Asia, Europe and South America.

"I did competitive speech [in high school], so they had contemporaneous speaking, which turned out to be a good foundation for my future work," he said. "It's like, 'OK, here's the topic. You've got five minutes to get ready to talk about it."

While a high school sophomore, Hankins took a trip on his own to France, where his father was working on an oil refinery project.

"But he was really busy," Hankins said, "so as a 14-year-old, I did a Eurail pass through Europe. On a train ride between Vienna and Denmark, I happened to meet an American diplomat, a Foreign Service officer, and that's the first time I ever heard about the State Department.

"I figured, 'Ah, that sounds interesting: overseas, and I don't have to be that good at math and science.' "

After high school, Hankins got degrees at Georgetown University and the National War College.

Hankins, 64, spoke fondly of his Bemidji memories: sledding, pond hockey, taking walks in the forest and riding his bike 10 miles one way to a friend's resort.

Doing those types of things, he said, "gives you a real good grounding, that Minnesota ethic I've seen over the years. Every time you run into a Minnesotan in a professional setting overseas, they are always hardworking, trying to do their job well."

While ambassador in Guinea, he said, "we had a big, robust Peace Corps operation. And once we had 20 new volunteers come in of which 12 were either from Minnesota or Wisconsin. That's still, I think, reflective of that social engagement that you see over the years. ... I think that's still a little in my psyche."

Looking ahead to working and making a difference in Haiti, Hankins said he has always seized on the challenges of working in places suffering unrest and uncertainty.

It's in those hotspots, he said, "where a foreign diplomat can actually affect the country, and you have pretty fast feedback. Sometimes it's as simple as you open the door to hear gunfire or not hear gunfire. If you don't hear gunfire, you probably did a good job today."



















