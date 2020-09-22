It seems like most new flashlights that come out today are simply variations on flashlights that already exist, but every once a while, something a bit new and novel comes across my desk. I simply must try them all. Today, I’ll share some information about my newest monster flashlight, keychain light, and headlamp.

Monster Flashlight: Fenix LR35R

This flashlight is such a powerhouse! I was in love with my TK35 and thought it was the greatest thing ever, then the TK35UE came along, and that was the greatest ever. I’ve tried many other flashlights, but I’ve always appreciated the dual-battery, compact size of the TK35. Now the LR35R comes along with a much more powerful output in a significantly smaller package, and we have a winner.