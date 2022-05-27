Introduction: Host Michael Rand laments the Twins' missed chances in a bad 3-2 loss to the Royals on Thursday and takes note of how during their hot streak the Twins went 14-2 in games decided by one run or two runs. They have dropped two close games since then, and that might happen more as the year goes on. The Twins will hope that Byron Buxton is due for a progression, not more regression, after finally snapping his 0-for-30 skid.

10:00: Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine joins the show to talk about the significance of hiring Tim Connelly as the new President of Basketball Operations and all the big decisions ahead for Connelly this offseason.

26:00: Three big decisions in this market ... Aurora soccer starts with a tie ... Golden State is back in the NBA Finals.

