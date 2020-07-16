It takes place in the Mississippi Delta, but the new Starz TV series “P Valley” may ring some bells with Twin Cities theatergoers.

That’s because “P Valley” is based on “Pussy Valley,” the Katori Hall play that got its world premiere at Mixed Blood Theatre in Minneapolis in 2015. Nicco Annan reprises his Mixed Blood role as Uncle Clifford, who presides over strip club the Pynk (renamed from the play’s Pink Pony). The series debuted July 12 and, like the play, it focuses on a Southern strip club whose denizens all seem to have major secrets.

Critic Rohan Preston raved about the play at Mixed Blood, as did Hall, who has described the production, directed by Nataki Garrett, as “a phenomenal experience.” Reviews for the TV series also have been positive.

Memphis native Hall has been busy since her work debuted in Minneapolis, with other projects including the Tina Turner jukebox musical “Tina,” which was playing to capacity in London and on Broadway before the COVID-19 pandemic put theater on pause.