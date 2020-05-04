When statistics test belief
This week we take a look back at some amazing feats and streaks in Minnesota sports history as part of a five-part series under our analytics-focused North Score brand. Here’s the rundown:
Today: A home run cycle? It happened in 2002.
Tuesday: Wolves on wrong side of comeback history.
Wednesday: 16 consecutive playoff losses for the Twins. What are the odds?
Thursday: Remembering Adrian Peterson’s otherworldly 2012 season.
Friday: Wait, Ricky Rubio made how many consecutive technical foul shots?
