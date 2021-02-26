Energage has partnered with the Star Tribune for more than a decade to produce a Top Workplaces list for Minnesota. For the first time, it has produced a national list drawing from companies that made the list here and in more than 45 other markets, plus any other companies that wanted to participate.

Thirty-eight companies from Minnesota made the national list. Arctic Wolf Networks was ranked No. 3 in the category of businesses with 150 to 499 employees.

Like for the regional Top Workplaces lists, winners are chosen based on the feedback employees gave in a survey. The 24-question survey by Energage covers topics from the company's values and leadership to communication and how engaged employees feel toward their workplaces.

The Top Workplaces designation, according to Energage, recognizes companies that "prioritize a people-centered culture."

"When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward," said Eric Rubino, chief executive of Philadelphia-based Energage.

"Top Workplaces draws on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

The top-ranked companies are: Ohio-based Union Home Mortgage Corp. in the 1,000 to 2,499-employee category; Illinois-based Assurance in the 500 to 999-employee category; and Illinois' Cooperative Association for Special Education in the 150 to 499-employee category.

National rankings Companies on the national list that are in Minnesota or have appeared on Star Tribune's Top Workplaces list in the past because their locations in the state participated in the survey. 2,500 EMPLOYEES Employees Headquarters Last won

in region 2 Progressive 5,000 Mayfield Village, OH 2013 4 Edward Jones 47,238 St. Louis, MO 2020 8 Aldi 42,165 Aurora, IL 2019 25 Graybar 9,000 Clayton, MO 2020 29 Kwik Trip/ Kwik Star 29,000 La Crosse, WI 2020 35 Monarch Healthcare Management 3,690 Mankato, MN 2020 38 Panda Restaurant Group 40,632 Rosemead, CA 2020 40 Prime Therapeutics 2,544 Eagan, MN 2020 1,000-2,499 EMPLOYEES Employees Headquarters Last won

in region 24 Daugherty Business Solutions 1,500 St. Louis, MO 2020 27 EMC Insurance Companies 2,432 Des Moines, IA 2020 44 Marco 1,334 Saint Cloud, MN 2020 46 New Horizon Enterprise 2,000 Plymouth, MN 2020 55 PTC 2,200 Boston, MA 2011 500-999 EMPLOYEES Employees Headquarters Last won

in region 11 American Solutions for Business 936 Glenwood, MN 2020 36 DRCC 569 Duluth, MN 2020 67 Lakewood Health System 741 Staples, MN 2020 70 Lifesprk 650 St. Louis Park, MN 2020 71 Loffler Companies 540 Bloomington, MN 2020 72 Lube-Tech 550 Golden Valley, MN 2020 76 MidWestOne Bank 750 Iowa City, IA 2020 81 Mn Adult & Teen Challenge 674 Minneapolis, MN 2020 88 OneHarris, Inc. 902 St. Paul, MN 2019 110 Tactile Medical (formerly known as Tactile Systems Technology Inc.) 695 Minneapolis, MN 2020 3 Arctic Wolf Networks 336 Eden Prairie, MN 2020 37 Bank Midwest 191 Spirit Lake, IA 2020 47 Bluestone Physician Services 410 Stillwater, MN 2020 60 Central Roofing Company 189 Fridley, MN 2020 65 City of Eden Prairie 270 Eden Prairie, MN 2020 70 Code42 477 Minneapolis, MN 2020 98 Doherty | The Employment Experts 186 Edina, MN 2020 127 Frandsen Bank & Trust 447 Arden Hills, MN 2020 154 Hunt Electric Corporation 235 Bloomington, MN 2020 181 LHB, Inc. 257 Duluth, MN 2020 208 MOBE 236 Minneapolis, MN NA 221 North Star Resource Group 156 Minneapolis, MN 2016 237 Pediatric Home Service 406 Roseville, MN 2020 263 sdg 191 Golden Valley, MN 2020 273 Siteimprove 199 Minneapolis, MN 2020

The full list is at topworkplaces.com/award/top-workplaces-usa/.

Catherine Roberts • 612-673-4292