Energage has partnered with the Star Tribune for more than a decade to produce a Top Workplaces list for Minnesota. For the first time, it has produced a national list drawing from companies that made the list here and in more than 45 other markets, plus any other companies that wanted to participate.
Thirty-eight companies from Minnesota made the national list. Arctic Wolf Networks was ranked No. 3 in the category of businesses with 150 to 499 employees.
Like for the regional Top Workplaces lists, winners are chosen based on the feedback employees gave in a survey. The 24-question survey by Energage covers topics from the company's values and leadership to communication and how engaged employees feel toward their workplaces.
The Top Workplaces designation, according to Energage, recognizes companies that "prioritize a people-centered culture."
"When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward," said Eric Rubino, chief executive of Philadelphia-based Energage.
"Top Workplaces draws on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."
The top-ranked companies are: Ohio-based Union Home Mortgage Corp. in the 1,000 to 2,499-employee category; Illinois-based Assurance in the 500 to 999-employee category; and Illinois' Cooperative Association for Special Education in the 150 to 499-employee category.
National rankings
Companies on the national list that are in Minnesota or have appeared on Star Tribune's Top Workplaces list in the past because their locations in the state participated in the survey.
|2,500 EMPLOYEES
|Employees
|Headquarters
|Last won
in region
|2
|Progressive
|5,000
|Mayfield Village, OH
|2013
|4
|Edward Jones
|47,238
|St. Louis, MO
|2020
|8
|Aldi
|42,165
|Aurora, IL
|2019
|25
|Graybar
|9,000
|Clayton, MO
|2020
|29
|Kwik Trip/ Kwik Star
|29,000
|La Crosse, WI
|2020
|35
|Monarch Healthcare Management
|3,690
|Mankato, MN
|2020
|38
|Panda Restaurant Group
|40,632
|Rosemead, CA
|2020
|40
|Prime Therapeutics
|2,544
|Eagan, MN
|2020
|1,000-2,499 EMPLOYEES
|Employees
|Headquarters
|Last won
in region
|24
|Daugherty Business Solutions
|1,500
|St. Louis, MO
|2020
|27
|EMC Insurance Companies
|2,432
|Des Moines, IA
|2020
|44
|Marco
|1,334
|Saint Cloud, MN
|2020
|46
|New Horizon Enterprise
|2,000
|Plymouth, MN
|2020
|55
|PTC
|2,200
|Boston, MA
|2011
|500-999 EMPLOYEES
|Employees
|Headquarters
|Last won
in region
|11
|American Solutions for Business
|936
|Glenwood, MN
|2020
|36
|DRCC
|569
|Duluth, MN
|2020
|67
|Lakewood Health System
|741
|Staples, MN
|2020
|70
|Lifesprk
|650
|St. Louis Park, MN
|2020
|71
|Loffler Companies
|540
|Bloomington, MN
|2020
|72
|Lube-Tech
|550
|Golden Valley, MN
|2020
|76
|MidWestOne Bank
|750
|Iowa City, IA
|2020
|81
|Mn Adult & Teen Challenge
|674
|Minneapolis, MN
|2020
|88
|OneHarris, Inc.
|902
|St. Paul, MN
|2019
|110
|Tactile Medical (formerly known as Tactile Systems Technology Inc.)
|695
|Minneapolis, MN
|2020
|3
|Arctic Wolf Networks
|336
|Eden Prairie, MN
|2020
|37
|Bank Midwest
|191
|Spirit Lake, IA
|2020
|47
|Bluestone Physician Services
|410
|Stillwater, MN
|2020
|60
|Central Roofing Company
|189
|Fridley, MN
|2020
|65
|City of Eden Prairie
|270
|Eden Prairie, MN
|2020
|70
|Code42
|477
|Minneapolis, MN
|2020
|98
|Doherty | The Employment Experts
|186
|Edina, MN
|2020
|127
|Frandsen Bank & Trust
|447
|Arden Hills, MN
|2020
|154
|Hunt Electric Corporation
|235
|Bloomington, MN
|2020
|181
|LHB, Inc.
|257
|Duluth, MN
|2020
|208
|MOBE
|236
|Minneapolis, MN
|NA
|221
|North Star Resource Group
|156
|Minneapolis, MN
|2016
|237
|Pediatric Home Service
|406
|Roseville, MN
|2020
|263
|sdg
|191
|Golden Valley, MN
|2020
|273
|Siteimprove
|199
|Minneapolis, MN
|2020
The full list is at topworkplaces.com/award/top-workplaces-usa/.
