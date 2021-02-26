Energage has partnered with the Star Tribune for more than a decade to produce a Top Workplaces list for Minnesota. For the first time, it has produced a national list drawing from companies that made the list here and in more than 45 other markets, plus any other companies that wanted to participate.

Thirty-eight companies from Minnesota made the national list. Arctic Wolf Networks was ranked No. 3 in the category of businesses with 150 to 499 employees.

Like for the regional Top Workplaces lists, winners are chosen based on the feedback employees gave in a survey. The 24-question survey by Energage covers topics from the company's values and leadership to communication and how engaged employees feel toward their workplaces.

The Top Workplaces designation, according to Energage, recognizes companies that "prioritize a people-centered culture."

"When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward," said Eric Rubino, chief executive of Philadelphia-based Energage.

"Top Workplaces draws on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

The top-ranked companies are: Ohio-based Union Home Mortgage Corp. in the 1,000 to 2,499-employee category; Illinois-based Assurance in the 500 to 999-employee category; and Illinois' Cooperative Association for Special Education in the 150 to 499-employee category.

National rankings

Companies on the national list that are in Minnesota or have appeared on Star Tribune's Top Workplaces list in the past because their locations in the state participated in the survey.

2,500 EMPLOYEESEmployeesHeadquartersLast won
in region
2Progressive5,000Mayfield Village, OH2013
4Edward Jones47,238St. Louis, MO2020
8Aldi42,165Aurora, IL2019
25Graybar9,000Clayton, MO2020
29Kwik Trip/ Kwik Star29,000La Crosse, WI2020
35Monarch Healthcare Management3,690Mankato, MN2020
38Panda Restaurant Group40,632Rosemead, CA2020
40Prime Therapeutics2,544Eagan, MN2020
1,000-2,499 EMPLOYEESEmployeesHeadquartersLast won
in region
24Daugherty Business Solutions1,500St. Louis, MO2020
27EMC Insurance Companies 2,432Des Moines, IA2020
44Marco1,334Saint Cloud, MN2020
46New Horizon Enterprise2,000Plymouth, MN2020
55PTC2,200Boston, MA2011
500-999 EMPLOYEESEmployeesHeadquartersLast won
in region
11American Solutions for Business936Glenwood, MN2020
36DRCC569Duluth, MN2020
67Lakewood Health System741Staples, MN2020
70Lifesprk650St. Louis Park, MN2020
71Loffler Companies540Bloomington, MN2020
72Lube-Tech550Golden Valley, MN2020
76MidWestOne Bank750Iowa City, IA2020
81Mn Adult & Teen Challenge674Minneapolis, MN2020
88OneHarris, Inc.902St. Paul, MN2019
110Tactile Medical (formerly known as Tactile Systems Technology Inc.)695Minneapolis, MN2020
3Arctic Wolf Networks336Eden Prairie, MN2020
37Bank Midwest191Spirit Lake, IA2020
47Bluestone Physician Services410Stillwater, MN2020
60Central Roofing Company189Fridley, MN2020
65City of Eden Prairie270Eden Prairie, MN2020
70Code42477Minneapolis, MN2020
98Doherty | The Employment Experts186Edina, MN2020
127Frandsen Bank & Trust447Arden Hills, MN2020
154Hunt Electric Corporation235Bloomington, MN2020
181LHB, Inc.257Duluth, MN2020
208MOBE236Minneapolis, MNNA
221North Star Resource Group156Minneapolis, MN2016
237Pediatric Home Service406Roseville, MN2020
263sdg191Golden Valley, MN2020
273Siteimprove199Minneapolis, MN2020

The full list is at topworkplaces.com/award/top-workplaces-usa/.

