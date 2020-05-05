The state’s budget outlook crumbled from a $1.5 billion surplus to a projected $2.4 billion deficit in just two months, as the COVID-19 pandemic eats up tax revenue and Minnesota leaders accelerate spending to respond.

Legislators and the state’s budget executive have warned a deficit seems inevitable, but Tuesday’s budget projection is the first estimate of just how deep of a financial hole Minnesota could face.

“Minnesota’s budget and economic outlook has significantly worsened since the COVID-19 pandemic. State projects a deficit of $2.426 billion for the current biennium, almost a $4 billion change compared to the Feb. forecast,” the Minnesota Management and Budget office tweeted Tuesday morning.

The state economist and budget staff typically only provide budget projections in February and November, but the pandemic prompted an unusual update. The latest numbers will shape spending plans during the final couple weeks of this legislative session. It also allows Minnesota to draw money from the state’s budget reserves, which officials can only use if there is an expected deficit.

The new projection follows a string of strong budget forecasts and one of the longest periods of continuous economic growth in the nation’s history. That has allowed Minnesota to build up its budget reserves, leaving the state with nearly $2.4 billion in its rainy day fund along with another $350 million in a cash flow account that can be used to offset revenue shortages.

Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans said that puts Minnesota is a better position than other states that did not create a savings account.

But the full financial toll of the coronavirus is challenging to predict. With tax payments delayed, the extent of the state’s revenue losses is difficult to judge. Another projection is expected later this summer.

The state’s previous economic update indicated that tax and other state revenue were 3.8% lower than predicted in February and March, a $103 million dip below the revenue forecast. That report from April said the losses were due in part to tax payment delays and the start of economic deterioration from COVID-19, but warned the worst was yet to come.

Tuesday’s projection comes as cases of coronavirus continue to rise, with lab-confirmed cases reaching 7,851. The number of deaths from the virus has more doubled in Minnesota over the past 10 days.

Gov. Tim Walz and GOP legislators continue to square off over whether to allow more businesses to reopen and bolster the economy, and how to prevent the virus from spreading.

Walz and Frans will provide a deeper look at the budget update at 2 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.