New citizens are sworn in at the Minnesota State Fair
The naturalization ceremony included 27 people from 21 countries. This ceremony returned to the fair for the first time in almost 30 years.
West Metro
Police: Armed robbers tie up couple in Golden Valley home, steal 8 pricy puppies, other valuables
Police said a nephew of one of the residents aided in the robbery.
TV & Media
Viva 'Las Vegas': How a show with a million-to-one shot hit the jackpot
NBC's gamble on the James Caan-led show has paid off.
Business
Floundering Fresh Vine Wine at odds with co-founders Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough
The Minnetonka-based company is exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale, and has fired most of its staff and liquidated some of its inventory.
TV & Media
'Transformers' star Josh Duhamel may be the face of North Dakota, but he's also proud of Minnesota ties
The actor was at the State Fair promoting his new CBS series "Buddy Games."