A new effort launched by local Black business, nonprofit and philanthropy leaders aims to address racial inequities in a new way.

The African American Leadership Forum along with the Itasca Project and Greater MSP announced Wednesday they've created the Alliance of Alliances — a new coalition to advance racial equity changes.

"What we are proposing is different: an effort that is intentionally Black-led and -centered and co-created by all," said Marcus Owens, executive director at the African American Leadership Forum in St. Louis Park. "It's time we invested in the people and the leadership in the Black community."

The alliance has raised nearly $4 million to start up what leaders say will be at least a 10-year plan. Unlike other efforts to address inequalities in the Twin Cities, the alliance is Black-led and centering Black leaders, Owens said.

"That was critical to this work. The Black community needed to be at the forefront of determining its own destiny," said Greg Cunningham, chief diversity officer at U.S. Bank and a member of Omicron Boule, the local chapter of the Black professional fraternity Sigma Pi Phi. Members of the group met last summer with the Itasca Project and Greater MSP to map out what needs to change over the next decade.

The alliance was created last summer after the killing of George Floyd spurred global outcry and a broader racial justice movement. Many of the alliance's goals — from enhancing police and community relations to eliminating racial disparities in healthcare and housing — are not new issues, Cunningham said.

"There are a lot of people already doing this work ... how do we bring all of those folks together?" he added

The alliance has also partnered with the Minnesota Business Coalition for Racial Equity and have raised money from the U.S. Bank Foundation, 3M, Best Buy, General Mills, GHR Foundation, Securian Financial, Target Foundation, Thrivent, the Toro Co. and Wells Fargo.

"This community does not lack for philanthropy and caring businesses," said Lynn Casey, chair of the Itasca Project. "But something needs to change because not much is changing."

Floyd's death has sparked new efforts across the business and nonprofit sectors. For instance, last July, philanthropic leaders announced the creation of a new coalition, the Philanthropic Collective to Combat Anti-Blackness & Realize Racial Justice, to reform philanthropy, denounce racism and raise $25 million for Black-led nonprofits and advocacy groups. The Greater Twin Cities United Way, Minneapolis Foundation and St. Paul & Minnesota Foundation also launched a new initiative to reform the criminal justice system.

