JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged Tuesday to launch an incursion into a Gaza city sheltering hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.
Netanyahu said Israel would enter Rafah to destroy Hamas' battalions there ''with or without a deal.'' Israel and Hamas are negotiating a cease-fire agreement meant to free hostages and bring some relief to the nearly 7-month-long war.
Netanyahu has vowed to achieve ''total victory'' in the war and has faced pressure from his nationalist governing partners to launch an offensive in Rafah, which Israel says is Hamas' last major stronghold.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged Tuesday to launch an incursion into a Gaza city sheltering hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.
Business
Abu Dhabi-backed fund pulls out of deal to take over UK's Telegraph newspaper group
Britain's Telegraph newspaper group is back up for sale Tuesday after a takeover bid by a United Arab Emirates-backed consortium collapsed.
World
Kazakhstan arrests ex-interior minister in connection with unrest that left 238 dead
Authorities in Kazakhstan arrested a former interior minister on Tuesday, in connection with deadly police crackdown on unrest that gripped the country in 2022, Kazakh news media reported.
World
Explosion in Cambodia that killed 20 at an army base was likely caused by mishandling of ammunition
A huge explosion in southwestern Cambodia over the weekend that killed 20 soldiers at an army base appears to have been an accident caused by mishandling of ammunition by troops, a senior military official said Tuesday.
World
UK police arrest man wielding a sword in east London. 5 people are taken to the hospital
A man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and two police officers on Tuesday in the east London community of Hainault before being arrested, police said. The London Ambulance Service said emergency workers treated five people and took them to the hospital.