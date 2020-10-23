The Minnesota Twins, in conjunction with the Twin Cities Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America, announced the winners of the annual Diamond Awards on Friday morning, and the hits keep on coming for Nelson Cruz. Cruz won two awards for the second consecutive season.

The designated hitter is the winner of the Most Valuable Player Award. Cruz hit .303 with 16 home runs and 33 RBI. He also was named the winner of the Bob Allison Leadership Award, going to the Twins player who exemplifies determination, hustle, tenacity, competitive spirit and leadership both on and off the field. Cruz becomes the fifth Twin to ever win this award at least twice.

Righthander Kenta Maeda won the Joseph W. Haynes Award for being the Twins pitcher of the year. Maeda went 6-1 with a 2.70 ERA while leading the American League with a 0.75 WHIP. He also set a club record with eight consecutive strikeouts on Aug. 18 as he took a no-hitter into the ninth inning.

Righthander Randy Dobnak won the Bill Boni Award given to the Twins Most Outstanding Rookie. Dobnak went 6-4 with a 4.05 ERA and was particularly strong during the first month of the season.

Byron Buxton also won two awards. He was named the Jim Kaat Defensive Player of the Year after committing no errors in 105 chances and leading the all outfielders with 11 defensive runs saved. He also won the Carl R. Pohlad Community Service Award for his work with military service members and their families.

Righthander Matt Wisler was named the Charles O. Johnson Most Improved Twin after posting a 1.07 ERA in his first season with the club after being claimed off waivers from Seattle.

Lefthander Taylor Rogers won the Mike Augustin “Media Good Guy Award.” Rogers, who went 2-4 with a 4.05 ERA, served his first season as the player’s union representee on the club, leading to several meetings with the media, mostly to discuss how the club was dealing with the pandemic.

Cleveland lefthander — and Chaska native — Brad Hand won the Dick Siebert Upper Midwest Player of the Year Award after going 2-1 with 2.05 ERA while leading the league with 16 saves.

Former reliever LaTroy Hawkins won the Kirby Puckett Award for Twins Alumni Community Service. Hawkins has pushed forward the conversation on racial and social injustice in the United States.

The 16th annual Diamond Awards will take place on Dec. 9 and televised on Fox Sports North. The event also will be available online.

Proceeds from the event will help neurological research at the University of Minnesota. Since its inception, the Diamond Awards have raised nearly $4 for research.