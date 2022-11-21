When former state representative Joe Mullery looked around the Minnesota State Capitol back in 1997, he realized there were no statues of any Black people, women, farmers or labor leaders.

It did not seem very reflective of the people of the state, Mullery recalled, and he knew that his friend, civil rights leader Nellie Stone Johnson, would be a great candidate to be the first. Her life spanned so many issues important to people: labor, education, farming and politics, that she represented everyone, he said.

After more than 20 years of fundraising, community leaders unveiled the statue of the 'woman of the century' Monday at the Minnesota State Capitol.

Johnson's statue is the first to be placed inside the Capitol in over 60 years and is the first-ever statue or bust of a woman or person of color, Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan told the crowd. The statue, designed by Minnesota sculptor Tim Cleary, is also the first statue authorized by government action of a Black woman in any of the nation's state capitol buildings, Flanagan said.

Political leaders, family, educators and labor union leaders packed the Capitol rotunda Monday. Many of them knew Johnson well before she died in 2002. Eleven students from the Minneapolis Public School named in her honor listened to speakers talk about the importance of education and hard work.

Many people are able to point out issues in our society, but Johnson was a doer, former Minnesota Attorney General Skip Humphrey said. His father, Hubert Humphrey, was a close friend of Nelson, who influenced his battle for civil rights.

"She helped drag this state and this nation forward," Skip Humphrey said.

Johnson was the first Black person elected to citywide office in Minneapolis when she won a seat on the library board in 1945 and she was an advocate for education.

Born on a farm in 1905, Johnson worked at the Minnesota Athletic Club as a hotel operator during the Great Depression and risked getting fired as she recruited for the union. She became the first woman vice-president of the Minnesota Culinary Council and the first woman vice-president of Local 665 Hotel and Restaurant Employees Union. She also helped form the Democratic Farm Labor party.

Johnson was a close friend of Flanagan's grandmother. Flanagan's mom, who died on Friday, would take them to Johnson's after school for help mending clothing. Johnson owned a clothing repair store.

"She knew Nellie as an organizer, but also as my grandmother's dear friend who taught her so much," Flanagan said.

Johnson died at age 96, after more than 70 years of working for the betterment of others. Now, students from across the state can read about her life when they visit her statue inside the Capitol's North Portico, Mullery said.

"I would say she's the personification of what a good citizen can accomplish," Mullery said. "Almost all Minnesotans, no matter what their goal is, can relate to her and strive to help others."