Genie Castro is enamored with the West End Market at the Minnesota State Fair. So, after four years of running an art gallery there, she has decided to put together a virtual mini-West End during this year’s pandemic. Not just art, but music, too.

Starting Thursday, Castro will present mini-concerts by West End veterans as well as art exhibits. Details are at creamofthecropartists.com.

Among the musicians are Deke Dickerson, Jellybean Johnson, Frogleg, Jennifer Grimm, Joe Cruz, the Bad Companions, Becky Lynn Blanca, the Intoxicats and Dave Stuckey.

Among the many artists are Karin Jacobs (painting), Robyne Robinson (jewelry), Julie Abnet (photography), Nicole Houff (Barbie artist) and Alan Honn (glass).

Castro is a Hudson, Wis., printmaker and painter. Despite her zip code, she is one of us. She is originally from Hopkins and remembers getting lost at the State Fair as a kid with her grandma. Plus, she has plenty of memories of the West End for the past four years.