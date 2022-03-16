Welcome to opening weekend of the NCAA men's basketball tournament. Here's where you can go to see how your pool bracket is holding up, get score updates and schedules, and get TV information for the games you want to watch.
Game reports are on the Star Tribune college sports page
Tap here for in-game and final box scores
Live bracket. Click on the game for starting times and other information
Our TV schedule has starting times and channel information
How is Marcus Fuller's bracket doing? Check it out here
Fuller's 10 Minnesota players to watch
Team rosters and statistics
Print out a tournament bracket
If you're in school, tap here quickly if someone walks up behind you
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
High Schools
12 games today: Follow the state girls' basketball tournament here
The top seeds in Class 4A and 3A won their opening games this morning. Liv McGill scored 20 as Hopkins beat Lakeville North and Becker survived a scare from Austin. Tap here for game reports and updates.
Colleges
NCAA men's basketball updates: Scores, schedules, TV info and more
From TV schdules to game reports to rosters and stats. Tap here for the latest on the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
Sports
March Madness: Wisconsin's Johnny Davis rises to stardom
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis drives to the basket with the same ferocity he used to show while running over defenders as a high school quarterback.
Sports
9 dead in Texas crash involving U. of Southwest golf teams
Nine people died in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, including six students and a coach from a New Mexico university who were returning home from a golf tournament, authorities said.
Business
Howard Schultz returns to lead Starbucks on interim basis
Longtime Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is returning to lead the company on an interim basis after the coffee giant's current chief executive announced his retirement.