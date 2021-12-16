NCAA recruiting rankings from the 247Sports composite, which combines the major recruiting services.

Team // Total Signees // 4 or 5 star recruits

  1. Texas A&M 25 (22)
  2. Alabama 24 (22)
  3. Georgia 27 (20)
  4. Ohio State 18 (16)
  5. Texas 27 (18)
  6. Penn State 24 (16)
  7. Notre Dame 21 (17)
  8. North Carolina 17 (11)
  9. Michigan 24 (11)
  10. Oklahoma 15 (12)