The NBA might allow its teams to reopen their practice facilities as early as May 8, according to a notice the league released Monday.

The league said it is targeting that date to allow teams in cities or states that have modified stay-at-home orders to open their facilities to players for individual workouts. The league still will not be allowing organized team workouts.

Minnesota's stay-at-home order is set to expire May 4, and the Wolves are examining how this rule will affect them as Gov. Tim Walz ponders next steps for the state. For teams in states with stay-at-home orders still in effect, the league said it will work with them to find alternative ways for players to work out.

The league set forth guidelines for these workouts: no more than four players in a facility at one time; no coaches, and players remain prohibited from using non-team facilities, like local gyms or fitness centers.

The league said it could push back the target date should circumstances warrant it.

Chris Hine