The NBA draft is Wednesday (first round, 7 p.m., ABC) and Thursday (second round, 3 p.m., ESPN) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Star Tribune's college basketball writer Marcus Fuller projects the first round:

1. Atlanta Hawks: Donovan Clingan, Connecticut, 7-2 center

Clingan has the highest upside of any player on UConn's back-to-back national championship teams. He has a massive wingspan (7-7) and physical presence (275 pounds) to match up with current NBA centers. His perimeter shooting adds more scoring potential.

2. Washington Wizards: Alexandre Sarr, France, 7-0 center

Sarr was a consensus projected No. 1 pick for months because of his size, athleticism, and length (7-4 wingspan). His shot blocking and fluidity on the perimeter as a slender-built 7-footer resembles Chet Holmgren. But Sarr's a raw talent offensively.

3. Houston Rockets (from Brooklyn): Reed Sheppard, Kentucky 6-3 guard

One of the "readiest" players in the draft because of his outside shooting, facilitating and high basketball IQ. The star freshman had high games of 27 points with seven threes vs. Tennessee and 32 points vs. Mississippi State.

4. San Antonio Spurs: Zaccharie Risacher, France, 6-8 forward

Surpassed fellow Frenchmen Sarr in several mock drafts as a potential No. 1 pick recently. Three-point shooting, ball handling and defensive versatility could allow him to make an immediate impact for any team.

5. Detroit Pistons: Matas Buzelis, NBA G League Ignite, 6-10 forward

The Pistons fired coach Monty Williams following one season, so the next coach will have several exciting young pieces, especially Buzelis. He's an intriguing talent with the ability to play any position on the floor.

6. Charlotte Hornets: Stephon Castle, Connecticut, 6-6 guard

Castle shined in the Final Four as an athletic playmaker. The springy freshman was more potential than production this year, but the Huskies don't win the title as easily without his play in the NCAA tournament.

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Cody Williams, Colorado, 6-8 forward

This is a draft where any player in the top 10 could prove to be the best player. Williams, who shot 41% from three, has the tools to be that guy because of his guard skills and 7-foot wingspan.

8. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto): Rob Dillingham, Kentucky, 6-1 guard

No glaring differences between Dillingham and Sheppard as scorers in Kentucky's dynamic freshman backcourt. But Dillingham measured two inches shorter and just 165 pounds at the NBA combine.

9. Memphis Grizzlies: Ron Holland, G League Ignite, 6-7 forward

Holland was once a top-five pick candidate, but his stock wasn't helped by poor perimeter shooting for the Ignite. Still, he's an athletic downhill finisher and tough defender with major upside.

10. Utah Jazz: Nikola Topic, Serbia, 6-6 guard

Reports of Topic suffering a partial torn ACL injury likely ruined his chances at becoming a top-five pick. But there's nobody craftier with their shot making and ball handling than the 18-year-old point guard.

11. Chicago Bulls: Devin Carter, Providence, 6-2 guard

The Big East player of the year had a breakout season after averaging nearly 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals last season. His stock continued to rise in the pre-draft process during workouts.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Houston): Yves Missi, Baylor, 7-0 center

Arguably the most athletic center in this year's draft, Missi has a 37-inch vertical that can make him an elite rim protector and alley-oop threat similar to the Dallas Mavericks' Dereck Lively.

13. Sacramento Kings: Tidjane Salaun, France, 6-9 forward

Another talented Frenchmen, Salaun's development could take longer than his peers. But his superb leaping ability and defensive potential are easy to fall in love with late in the lottery.

14. Portland Trail Blazers (from Golden State): Dalton Knecht, Tennessee, 6-6 guard

Not on any draft scouts radar before last season, Knecht can be an instant scoring and three-point threat. He saved his best for last with 37 points vs. Purdue in his final college game.

15. Miami Heat: Tristan da Silva, Colorado, 6-8 forward

One of the older prospects, the 23-year-old German native could be an instant rotational player as a rookie with his maturity and all-around game as a stretch power forward.

16. Philadelphia 76ers: Carlton Carrington, Pittsburgh, 6-5 guard

Excellent passer with the size to play all three positions on the perimeter, but he projects as a big point guard in the league.

17. Los Angeles Lakers: Jared McCain, Duke, 6-3 guard

Could adjust to the NBA quicker than most freshman with his knowledge of the game and sharpshooting stroke coming out of Durham, N.C.

18. Orlando Magic: KyShawn George, Miami, 6-8 forward

The Magic need help everywhere, so why not take a chance on this athletic and skilled wing from Switzerland that could develop over time into a role guy.

19. Toronto Raptors (from Indianapolis): Zach Edey, Purdue, 7-4 center

Easy pick for the Raptors to bring the two-time NCAA player of the year back to his home country to fill their need at center.

20. Cleveland Cavaliers: Ja'Kobe Walter, Baylor, 6-4 guard

Projected lottery pick entering college, the freshman guard didn't shoot the three consistently last season, but he combined for 39 points in two NCAA tourney games.

21. New Orleans Pelicans: Isaiah Collier, USC, 6-4 guard

Hard to find another player at this stage with stock higher last year than Collier, who was in the No. 1 pick conversation before a disappointing freshman year.

22. Phoenix Suns: Kel'el Ware, Indiana, 7-0 center

Proved with the Hoosiers to be more productive (16 points and 10 rebounds per game) and have a higher motor than earlier in his career at Oregon.

23. Milwaukee Bucks (from New Orleans): Bobi Klintman, Sweden, 6-10 forward

Very similar build to Giannis coming into the NBA from overseas, but Klintman would have the luxury to learn and develop under the Greek Freak's wing.

24. New York Knicks (from Dallas): Jaylon Tyson, California, 6-7 guard

Powerfully built junior with a deep offensive arsenal, but Tyson's ceiling isn't projected to be as high as because of his age (turns 22 in December).

25. Phoenix Suns (from New York): Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 7-0 center

Top scorer and rebounder for Duke has the offensive tools and size at 250 pounds to become a rotational NBA player in time.

26. Washington Wizards (from L.A. Clippers): Cam Christie, Gophers, 6-6 guard

The youngest prospect in this year's draft, the 18-year-old Christie will improve with another year of physical growth to go with his smooth jumper.

27. Minnesota Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois, 6-6 guard

Minnesota hoop fans got to see a taste of Shannon's explosive scoring when he averaged 34 points to lead the Illini to the Big Ten tourney title at Target Center.

28. Denver Nuggets: Pacome Dadiet, France, 6-8 forward

The Nuggets having a successful history with international prospects bodes well for developing this lengthy wing who can defend and has range.

29. Utah Jazz (from Oklahoma City): Johnny Furphy, Kansas, 6-8 forward

Another young perimeter player with size and shooting skill, but Furphy likely would've gone much higher with a second season to gain strength in college.

30. Boston Celtics: Daron Holmes II, Dayton, 6-9 forward

This year's NBA champion can add frontcourt depth with Holmes, who should be able to defend pick-and-rolls and rebound immediately.