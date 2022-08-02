Dust off those lawn chairs, fire up that grill and go say "Hi!" to your neighbors.

Despite a two-year-old global pandemic, tensions over crime and policing and a deepening political divide, the annual block party extravaganza that is National Night Out and Night to Unite is still going strong.

Founded in 1984 with the goal of strengthening community ties and improving relationships between civilians and police, National Night Out is expected to draw millions of participants in thousands of communities across the country. There are dozens of block parties planned in St. Paul alone.

Nearly 200 Minnesota cities and towns — from Ada to Zumbrota — are slated to participate, according to the National Night Out organization. Both Minneapolis and St. Paul will have registered events citywide.

Dozens of Minnesota cities from Blaine to Edina to Plymouth take part in the similar Night to Unite festivities, which are typically held on the first Tuesday of August. Often police units and fire crews visit registered parties to promote safety programs.