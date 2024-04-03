A sniper shot and killed a dog on a home's deck near Mankato last weekend, officials said.

The killing of the medium-sized mix-breed female dog occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in South Bend Township in the 400 block of Neubert Lane, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. No arrests have been made.

Two weeks ago, a threatening note was left on the property of the dog's owner and at the property of another dog owner nearby that warned them "to keep their dogs from barking," Sheriff's Capt. Paul Barta said in a statement.

A neighbor reported hearing two gunshots. The notes and surveillance video have been collected in hopes of finding the shooter, Barta said.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 507-304-4863 or report anonymously through Crimestoppersmn.org.