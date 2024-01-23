Myron Frans will soon retire from his job as the University of Minnesota's senior vice president for finance and operations — but he'll continue to work part-time providing advice to the president on healthcare issues.

Frans couldn't immediately be reached for comment. Interim U President Jeff Ettinger announced the change in an email sent to students and staff Tuesday afternoon.

As senior vice president, Frans oversees a wide array of issues for the university, helping to craft its funding requests, overseeing public safety efforts and playing a key role in negotiations aimed at ironing out the future of its medical programs. Before joining the U in 2020, Frans worked as a commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Revenue and Department of Management and Budget, and as an attorney.

The announcement comes at a time when the U's health programs face a critical juncture. A state task force charged with providing recommendations on the U's health programs is set to hold its final meeting Wednesday. The U and Fairview Health Services, which owns its hospital, are renegotiating their long-term affiliation.

"Myron has been our point person for academic health negotiations and I deeply appreciate his willingness to continue leadership in this realm over the next several months to ensure the best possible conclusion on this important effort," Ettinger wrote in the announcement.

The announcement said Frans will retire as senior vice president on March 1 but will continue to serve as the U's designee on the Fairview Health Services board and "has agreed to serve as a Senior Advisor to the President in a part-time capacity focusing on our clinical partnerships related to academic medicine." The announcement didn't provide further detail about what that advisor role entails or the salary for it.

Ettinger said U Budget Director Julie Tonneson will serve as interim senior vice president for finance and operations when Frans retires.







