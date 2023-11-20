Fairview provided official notice Monday that it doesn't want to extend its current partnership with the University of Minnesota beyond 2026.

The move potentially sets the stage for a high-profile breakup between the U and the health system. Fairview executives, however, cast the decision as a step toward a new academic medicine affiliation with the university that scraps current financial terms that they believe are not sustainable.

This year, Fairview is providing at least $100 million in support for academic medicine at the university as part of a long-term agreement that runs through 2026.

The current affiliation was set to automatically renew for another decade — which would begin in 2027 — unless either party gave notice by Dec. 31 of this year. Monday's action is Fairview's objection to that renewal.

The two entities have partnered since 2018 on M Health Fairview, which is one of the state's most prominent networks or hospitals and clinics. Their agreement is a key source of funding for training health professionals at the U.

"This step is not a statement about the future of a partnership with the University, rather that this current agreement cannot be what carries us into the future," Fairview's chief executive James Hereford said Monday in an email to employees. "To be clear: I see tremendous value for our patients and our community in a continued partnership with the University."

Even so, it's an important milestone in defining the future of the partnership, which is pivotal for the University of Minnesota's medical school — the program that trains about 70% of the state's physician workforce.

Monday's announcement doesn't change anything with current operations, Hereford said, and he stressed that the health system would "negotiate in good faith to reach a new agreement."

Fairview acquired the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis in 1997. Ever since, the U and the health system have been linked in an wide-ranging academic health mission that spans patient care, medical research and training health care professionals.

Over the past five years, however, Fairview has posted a series of operating losses. This financial red ink was subtext to the health system's proposed merger with South Dakota-based Sanford Health, first floated about a year ago.

The U opposed the combination as it would have shifted control of the Minnesota's public teaching hospital to Sanford's headquarters in Sioux Falls. When the two health systems this summer abandoned the proposed combination, the focus turned to how the U and Fairview might salvage or restructure their fraught relationship.

In March, the Star Tribune reported how Fairview officials believed the 2018 affiliation agreement was directing more profits to the U than the health system, thereby contributing to Fairview's operating losses. University officials, in response, blasted "the depth of mismanagement" by Fairview's leadership.

In his Monday note to employees, Hereford said he's scheduled on Tuesday to talk about the challenges, and chances for a new partnership, at a meeting of a task force on the U's academic health program, which Gov. Tim Walz convened this year. His message will also include "where I see opportunities for the State to support academic medicine," Hereford said.