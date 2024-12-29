My journalistic encounters with Jimmy Carter

Now, I was terrified. What if someone shot at the presidential motorcade, and I had to report a major national story. I thought of Merriman Smith, the UPI correspondent who was in the Dallas motorcade when President John Kennedy was assassinated in 1963. It was UPI legend how Smith dictated his bulletin to the Dallas bureau — “three shots fired at President Kennedy’s motorcade today in downtown Dallas” — and then held onto the phone so reporter Jack Bell couldn’t dictate his story to the rival Associated Press. In those days, there was only one car for the wire reporters. In 1979, there were two.