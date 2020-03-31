There were lots of big names on Sunday night’s “iHeart Living Room Concert for America” on Fox – Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish, Tim McGraw, the Backstreet Boys, Dave Grohl, Lizzo and host Elton John, among others. But no one made a bigger impression than a couple of Mayo Clinic surgeons.

Via an Instagram post, Rochester-based orthopedic surgery residents Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson, wearing scrubs, delivered an abbreviated version of John Lennon’s “Imagine."

With Francois’ gorgeous tenor and Robinson’s sensitive piano, it may have been the best performance in the hour-long program.

This wasn’t the first time these Mayo docs have been on TV. They were on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2018. They talked about how music helps with healing – and how they often have “Ellen” on TV in patients’ rooms.

Wearing suits and ties, they performed “Alright” (by Mike Yung of “America’s Got Talent” fame).

DeGeneres thanked them with lab coats emblazoned with “An Ellen A Day Keeps the Doctors Away.”

The "Imagine" Instagram, posted on March 23, has gone viral, and the musical doctors have appeared on several national TV programs.

Francois’ father is a New York City cab driver. It was his mother who named him after Elvis Presley 34 years ago. She was prophetic: Elvis Francois has a heavenly voice.