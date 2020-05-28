Music venues in the heart of Wednesday night’s ravaged protest area of south Minneapolis suffered some damage but for the most part made out relatively OK.

The Hook & Ladder, which neighbors the Third Precinct headquarters on the south side of East Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue, was hit with graffiti and other minor structural damage but no broken windows. Reports of looting there overnight proved to be untrue once the venue's staff were able to get inside Thursday morning.

"We sustained far less damage than many of our neighbors and friends," talent booker and promoter Jackson Buck reported. "We're boarding up for now."

On the other side of the intersection across from the fire-damaged Cub Foods store, the Schooner Tavern suffered broken windows but no looting or fire damage. Some of the smashed windows were in the two floors above the historic bar, where tenants live.

“We and [our] residents are doing OK,” Schooner co-owner Ivas Bryn posted Thursday morning on Facebook, with a photo showing their boarded-up front door, torn awning and broken windows. Bryn was apparently up all night and added, “Assessing what to do after no sleep.”

He later posted a request for patrons and supporters to help board up the building around noon Thursday, also noting that electricity is off throughout the neighborhood.

An image Thursday morning from outside the Hook & Ladder, which neighbors the Third Precinct headquarters.

A half-block south of the Hook & Ladder, Moon Palace Books had a better report to share: “We’re OK”. Heartbroken for our neighbors and community,” the bookstore and music venue tweeted, with a photo showing their façade intact and a banner that reads, “Abolish the police.”

Exterior damage was also seen at Latinx dance hall and restaurant El Nuevo Rodeo, just east of Hiawatha along Lake Street, but no word yet on how extensively it was hit. The neighboring Town Talk Diner suffered incalculable smoke, water (sprinkler) and structural damage.

Both the Hook & Ladder and the Schooner were already hurting after more than two months of being shuttered due to the coronavirus quarantine.

Prior to this week’s tragic events, Brodd said the Hook — which operates as a nonprofit — probably has “only a couple of months” before it can no longer afford rent and other operating expenses. The venue is supposed to begin its HookStream livestreamed fundraiser concerts next weekend, June 5-6.

@ChrisRstrib