If wine with dinner is a given, or you answer "yes, please" when someone asks if you want red or white wine, then Murphy-Goode Winery might have your dream job.

The winery in Sonoma County, Calif., is in the midst of a nationwide search for its "A Really Goode Job" campaign, and the winner will receive a life-changing offer: a yearlong position at the winery, a $10,000-a-month salary, rent-free housing (bring the kids!) and free wine for a year. No experience necessary. So, what's the catch?

Turns out, you just have to like wine. A lot. Murphy-Goode has revived A Really Goode Job to bring access, inclusion and opportunity to the wine industry, which historically has been difficult to break into. The first order of business for the winner: to shadow winemaker and fellow Minnesotan Dave Ready Jr., since it all begins with the grapes. After that, Murphy-Goode will work with its new employee to create the ideal role at the winery for the remainder of the year — and perhaps beyond. What that looks like is up to the winner (it's your dream job, after all) and could be anything from winemaking or hospitality to finance or marketing.

"We're proud to bring back this impactful campaign amid a difficult year for many," said Rick Tigner, CEO of Jackson Family Wines, which includes Murphy-Goode. "Living and working in this beautiful part of the world is a true gift, and we relish the opportunity to share that with someone who is passionate about breaking into wine. We hope to hear from a variety of candidates inside and outside the industry; in our backyard and beyond."

So, what are they looking for? Among the qualities listed in the job description:

• Take life one sip at a time

• You didn't choose wine, wine chose you

• Have a desire to make a positive impact in each department you interact with

• Pivot your career/life to create an adventure of a lifetime in the wine industry

Sound appealing? Don't quit your day job just yet. You'll need to sharpen your video skills to apply. The deadline to submit a short video — creativity and humor count — is June 30. Semifinalists will be announced in July, and will have in-person interviews at the winery. The winner will report to work in September, just in time for the start of grape harvest.

For details and all the fine print, go to murphygoodewinery.com/a-really-goode-job.