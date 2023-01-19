A Minneapolis man wanted in connection with a Brooklyn Park homicide has been arrested more than 1,000 miles away in a Virginia residence where several guns and ammunition were seized, officials said.

The 25-year-old man was arrested without incident in the Lynchburg suburb of Forest and booked into jail shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday, the Bedford County Sheriff's Office said.

The man remains jailed Thursday awaiting extradition back to the Twin Cities. Brooklyn Park police have yet to say which killing is associated with this suspect. Charges have yet to be filed. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

According to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office:

Brooklyn Park police notified law enforcement in Bedford County that the suspect was possibly at an apartment complex in Forest.

Investigators and a tactical response team confirmed the man was at the complex and arrested him.

"Several firearms, ammunition and data storing devices were seized as a result of the search of the residence," the Bedford County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.