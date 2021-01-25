A north Minneapolis woman accused of dealing drugs stabbed a man she believed owed him $60, according to charges filed Monday.

Angelique L. Simons, 47, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the killing of 40-year-old Joseph M. Pixley, 40, of Minneapolis, on Friday at a home in the 2000 block of N. Queen Avenue.

Simons remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of a court appearance Tuesday. Court records do not list an attorney for her.

Officers determined that Simons "deals heroin out of the residence and gets mad about her money, her dope and people stealing from her," the charges read.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers arrived at the home shortly before 4 a.m. and found the man on the kitchen floor with a stab wound to the chest. He was taken by ambulance to North Memorial Health Hospital and died there.

Witnesses say Simons called the man to the home, where she demanded that he pay her the $60 she felt was owed to her. Otherwise, she warned, her son would harm him.

Simons then pulled a knife and stabbed the man in the chest. Simons and others left the home with the knife, which was placed in a fast food bag.

