A 47-year-old landlord fatally shot his father and his sister days after seeking to have them evicted from their Robbinsdale duplex, according to charges filed Tuesday and other court documents.

Ibn M. Abdullah was charged in Hennepin County District Court with two counts of second-degree intentional murder in connection with the deaths of 74-year-old Marchone Abdullah and his daughter, 55-year-old Crystal M. Abdullah, in their home in the 3700 block of Lake Drive.

Abdullah, who lives in the other unit of the side-by-side duplex, remains jailed in lieu of $1.5 million bail ahead of a court appearance Wednesday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

While the charges do not address a motive for the killings, Hennepin County court records show that Ibn Abdullah began eviction proceedings on Dec. 20 against his father and his sister.

In February, Crystal Abdullah went to court and forced Ibn Abdullah to replace the toilet, a faucet and smoke detectors, and repair the water heater, according to court records.

According to the criminal complaint:

Ibn Abdullah went to a brother's home in Brooklyn Park on Sunday and said he shot their father and sister "a few days ago and that there might be a smell," the charges read.

He also asked his brother whether he knew anyone who could help "clean up," the charges quoted Ibn Abdullah as saying.

Another brother went to the duplex on Lake Drive and located the two family members sitting upright in chairs. Both were shot in the head. The brother immediately called 911.

Police officers arrived and detected "an odor consistent with the ... deaths occurring several days prior," the complaint read.

A handgun and two discharged cartridge casings were located in the same room.

Brooklyn Park police sent a SWAT team to the one brother's home in Brooklyn Park later Sunday and arrested Ibn Abdullah.