The Ramsey County attorney's office has charged a 32-year-old man in connection with a grisly double homicide Thursday in St. Paul.

Joseph Sandoval II was charged Friday with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of two men at a sober house in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. Their names were being withheld pending notification of their families, but one of the victims lived at the house and the other was a handyman working there, court documents said.

Sandoval has no permanent address, but according to the documents he moved to the sober house, in the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue E., a short time before the deaths. He was in custody Saturday with bail set at $2 million.

According to the complaint, police were called to the house Thursday afternoon on reports of a man screaming that someone had been killed. They found Sandoval leaving the home with blood on his clothes and cuts to his face and hands.

Sandoval told the officers he had taken fentanyl, that two people had caused his injuries and that someone tried to kill him. "The TV said they were gonna kill me and told me to take the opportunity," Sandoval said.

The complaint says a person living at the house discovered one of the bodies after Sandoval at first blocked them from entering, saying the home was "too messy." The resident had to fight with Sandoval to escape the house, and ran to neighbors to ask that they call 911.

Police went inside the house and found two unresponsive men in pools of blood. They recovered a bloodied knife and hammer from the scene.

While being evaluated at a hospital later, Sandoval asked workers to shackle his legs to the bed and handcuff his arms "because I don't know what I'll do."

"When you can't protect someone you care about most in the world, it eats at you, it eats at you, it eats at you until it boils over," Sandoval told police while being transported to jail. "I just wanted a quiet room."

Sandoval has pending assault, theft and burglary charges in Hennepin County. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday.