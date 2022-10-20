Tap the bookmark to save this article.

St. Paul police are investigating the deaths of two people in the city's Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

Police said the deaths occurred in a residential neighborhood in the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue E. northeast of downtown. No further details were immediately released.

This is a breaking news update. Come back to Startribune.com for more details.

The deaths mark the city's 30th and 31st homicides of the year.