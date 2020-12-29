A murder charge filed Tuesday alleges that a woman shot her brother-in-law in the back on Christmas Day at his home in northern Minnesota because of how he was treating her sister.

Janelle L. Johnson, of Bemidji, was charged in Beltrami County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the death of 48-year-old Jesse Farris at his house near Bemidji.

Johnson remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail ahead of a court appearance Monday. A message was left with her attorney seeking a response to the allegations.

Johnson's husband also was arrested but later released with charges yet to be filed.

According to the criminal complaint:

Johnson called emergency dispatch to report that she had just shot Farris at his home in the 5000 block of NE Lavinia Road. Deputies went to the house and found Farris facedown in the snow, shot in the back and the hip.

Johnson and her husband told law enforcement that they were with family members on Christmas, when Farris' wife said he had been abusive toward her and her children.

Johnson said she and her husband plotted to confront Farris about the abuse.

The Johnsons drove to Farris' home and encountered him in the entry, where the three began arguing as they moved just outside the front door.

Farris pushed Johnson and her husband while attempting to get away.

Johnson grabbed a handgun from her husband's pocket and shot Farris as he walked away. She fired two more shots into his back as he attempted to flee.

The Johnsons contacted law enforcement about an hour later.

