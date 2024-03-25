A man was stabbed 17 times during a fight inside a bar in Crystal, according to a criminal complaint.

Kendrick L. Dotstry, 51, of Brooklyn Park, was charged in Hennepin County District Court last week with attempted second-degree intentional murder in connection with the stabbing on March 16 at Steve O's in the 4900 block of West Broadway. Officials have yet to release the victim's identity.

Dotstry remains jailed in lieu of $150,000 bail ahead of an April 18 court appearance. A message was left with his attorney seeking a response to the allegations.

According to the complaint:

A police officer on patrol was flagged down by a bar employee and told someone had been stabbed in Steve O's. The employee pointed to Dotstry as the perpetrator. While detained, Dotstry said he was the victim and had been punched in the face.

Police saw the victim on a barstool and bleeding from several stab wounds.

Officers reviewed video surveillance that showed a man seated next to Dotstry. The man's arm touched Dotstry a couple of times. Dotstry appeared to communicate with the man, who apparently "put his hand up in an apologetic manner," the complaint read.

Both men stand. The man walked toward Dotstry, who started swinging in a stabbing motion. The man tried to put Dotstry in a headlock, but the stabbing continued "even as [the man] had fallen to his knee and slumped to the ground," the complaint noted.

Medical personnel counted nine stab wounds in the man's lower back among the 17 total.

Dotstry denied to police that he stabbed the man. A knife was recovered near where Dotstry was arrested.

A woman at the bar suffered a minor cut to one arm stemming from the fight behind her.