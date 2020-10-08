A late-night domestic dispute led to a man fatally shooting another man in the head in a south Minneapolis home over the weekend.

Buay D. Duol, 23, of Minneapolis, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the shooting Sunday of 33-year-old Lavelle D. Jackson in south Minneapolis.

Duol was arrested Sunday and remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of a court appearance Thursday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

According to the criminal complaint:

Gunfire about 2:25 a.m. in a duplex in the 4300 block of S. 46th Avenue prompted a resident in the adjoining unit to call police.

The resident told officers he heard arguing about 30 minutes earlier followed by several shots.

Officers entered the home and found Jackson down near the back door and shot in the shoulder, neck and head.

Two people with Jackson earlier that night told police that Jackson saw on Facebook that a woman with whom he lived at the duplex had accused him of cheating on her.

Jackson was angry and went to the duplex and kicked her out. He then asked the witnesses to go back so he could retrieve personal property.

While Jackson and others were in the home, Duol walked in with a gun on his hip and shot Jackson.

The woman, the mother of Duol’s child, told police that many of her friends knew Jackson did not treat her well.

The duplex is across the street from Becketwood, a retirement community, and near the Minnehaha Academy campus.