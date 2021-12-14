Been waiting to go back to movie theaters until they require vaccines? At least one area theater has you covered.

The Milwaukee-based cinema chain,Marcus Theaters, has been experimenting with occasional vaccine-required showings since last month. It created a few show times that were just for those who have been vaccinated. Now, Parkwood Cinema Waite Park has joined the experiment.

The multiplex in Waite Park will host twice-daily screenings of one title per week (currently, it's "West Side Story" at 1 and 7 p.m.). That same movie will always be available at regular screenings, as well, but patrons — including children — at the "Vax Required" screenings must present either a vaccination card or photo proof of one.

To find the movies being shown with the requirement, check listings on the theater's website and look for "Vax Required" next to the title.