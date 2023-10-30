Mukhtar Ibrahim, the founder of Sahan Journal in St. Paul, announced Monday that he's stepping down as CEO as soon as a replacement is named.

Mukhtar, 35, who started the nonprofit in 2019 to cover news about Minnesota's immigrants and communities of color, said he wants to spend more time with his family after growing the organization.

The former Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio reporter said in a statement that Sahan Journal is financially strong moving forward. A search for a successor will start in a few weeks.

In four years, the organization has expanded from one to 20 employees and now has a $2.5 million annual budget. Leaders say they still have big plans to continue to expand Sahan Journal by adding reporters, expanding community engagement events, extending coverage beyond the Twin Cities and investing in new platforms.

About 70% of Sahan Journal's revenue comes from corporate and foundation grants, with the remainder coming from donors and advertising. Earlier this year, Sahan Journal received a record $1.5 million grant from the Minneapolis-based GHR Foundation after landing a $1.2 million grant last year from the American Journalism Project.

Sahan Journal also has a partnership with the Star Tribune, which regularly runs a story from the news site in its Sunday edition.