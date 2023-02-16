More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis City closing unlicensed Linden Hills sauna; owners fight law labeling them sexually oriented
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis City closing unlicensed Linden Hills sauna; owners fight law labeling them sexually oriented
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis City closing unlicensed Linden Hills sauna; owners fight law labeling them sexually oriented
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis City closing unlicensed Linden Hills sauna; owners fight law labeling them sexually oriented
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis City closing unlicensed Linden Hills sauna; owners fight law labeling them sexually oriented
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis City closing unlicensed Linden Hills sauna; owners fight law labeling them sexually oriented
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Gophers
Gophers next opponent, Penn State, is sixth in the PairWise rankings
The Nittany Lions have slumped of late but remain potent, especially at home, where they are 12-4.
High Schools
High school basketball accomplishments, stacked nine deep
The state rankings are here, too, running the tidbit total to double figures.
Sports
Live at 7 p.m.: Wolves face Wizards at Target Center. Follow on Gameview
Minnesota heads into the All-Star break with a chance to move three games over .500 for the first time all season. Tap here for play-by-play and scores from around the NBA.
Minneapolis
Thin ice moves Minneapolis' Luminary Loppet events to shore
16,000 expected to attend annual outdoor festival at Lake of the Isles
www.startribune.com
MSHSL Boys and Girls Nordic Ski Racing Meet
The MSHSL Boys and Girls Nordic Ski Racing Meet was held on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at Giant's Ridge in Biwabik, Minn.