Q: ABC has seen fit to show something called "Ms. Marvel," which is not only unfit for prime time but generally drivel. Who is the target audience? What is the plot or concept?

A: I should start by saying that I like the show, and the overwhelmingly positive response to it on the Rotten Tomatoes website is: "A genuinely fresh addition to the (Marvel Cinematic Universe) — both stylistically and substantively — with Iman Vellani ably powering proceedings with her super-sized charisma." Originally made for Disney Plus and then moving to its broadcast sibling, ABC, the series stars Vellani as Kamala Khan, a Pakistani American teen who gets superpowers. Not only is a second season expected, Ms. Marvel is also one of the characters in the upcoming movie "The Marvels."

'Evil' plans

Q: What happened to "Evil" on Paramount Plus?

A: The thriller aired on CBS for its first season and has had two more since on Paramount Plus. The third season arrived on Paramount Plus in 2022, and all three seasons are still on the streamer. A fourth season has been ordered, but I have not seen an air date.

Money talk

Q: I started watching "Billions." Why is this the last season? With all the good actors and actresses they have, I wish they would keep it.

A: Shows end for a lot of reasons, sometimes because the studios or networks are done with them, sometimes because the creative team is done. In this case, it appears that the Showtime series, while still doing well, has been put aside in favor of new but related ventures. The Hollywood Reporter noted, "The world of the show could continue as Showtime is developing several spinoffs (two of which are tentatively titled 'Millions' and 'Trillions' with ('Billions') co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien." Meanwhile, USA Today mentioned plans for "Billions: Miami" and "Billions: London."

A familiar face

Q: It seems almost every time we see a Native American on an old TV show, we see Frank DeKova. Is there any record of his performances? I am sure he was not Native American.

A: The Italian American actor (1910-1981) had a strong background in theater, including Shakespeare plays. Still, he "possessed the indeterminate but sharply chiseled facial features that allowed him to play a wide range of ethnic types, from East Indian to American Indian," says one movie reference. IMDb lists 155 roles in movies and on television, often though not exclusively in westerns. His biggest claim to fame was the western comedy series "F Troop" (1963-67), in which he played Chief Wild Eagle.

Delayed delivery

Q: Will there be another "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" movie on Hallmark?

A: The best I can say is — maybe. The last "SSD" movie aired almost two years ago in October 2021. But star Eric Mabius set social media afire earlier this year when he indicated in an interview that a new movie is in the works. He later said on Twitter (now X) that he was only speaking in general about a movie and "there is nothing definitive as of right now." Still, a Hallmark executive has said the company is always thinking about what to do with its most popular properties.

