Mounds View police warned residents to take precautions on Monday after at least seven bear sightings in the northern suburb.
In a tweet Monday, police told residents to remove bird feeders and any outside food, secure garbage and clean off grills. And definitely don't approach one if spotted, the tweet said.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources documented all seven sightings on Sunday and Monday north of Mounds View Boulevard.
Only one bear was reported in each of the sightings and no cubs, according to the reports.
