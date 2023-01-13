Q: I have a 2013 Nissan 370Z roadster. The convertible roof has become very difficult to lock. The dealer told me they would diagnose the problem for $756. Their diagnosis was that they think the roof lock was weak and should be replaced, but there could be other problems. The part would have to be ordered, could take up to 12 months to arrive and cost $1,500. I called four other Nissan dealers, and they told me they didn't have a technician who works on the 370Z. Any suggestions?

A: Take the car to a convertible specialist shop. They probably already have seen a problem like yours. They also know where to source replacement parts and might give you a more reasonable quote.

Tired out

Q: In early 2021, I bought a 2021 Nissan Rogue SV AWD. At my 20,000-mile oil change, the dealership said that around 25,000 miles the Nissan Rogues they were seeing were in need of a full set of new tires. When researching online the specific Hankook tires on my car, they seemingly have a warranty of 65,000 miles. However, neither Nissan nor Hankook will honor the warranty because my tires "were specifically manufactured to be on new Nissans." Do I have any recourse against either of these companies?

A: It's a common industry practice to equip new vehicles with tires that aren't the same as those you buy as replacements. As such, there is no warranty from either the carmaker or the tire maker. However, you can replace the tires with the same brand and trust them to perform up to their stated warranty.

Turning point

Q: When I signal to make a turn, the corresponding headlight goes off until I complete the turn then comes back on. I never noticed this happening before, but the dealer said it has always been that way. Can you shed some light on this?

A: Because you usually are not in front of the vehicle, you don't see what the headlights and turn signals are doing until you see your reflection, perhaps on a store window. To make the turn signals stand out, the other lights are temporarily turned off.

Missing part found

Q: The ABS light comes on frequently on my faithful 2002 Chevy Malibu with 167,000 miles. My mechanic suggested it might be a faulty sensor but suggests that the harness needs to be replaced simultaneously. The problem is that he can't find the part. Where might I be able to find parts for older Chevy vehicles?

A: I don't know which wheel needs the sensor, but if it is a typical AC Delco part number 22951116, it is available at just about any auto parts store.

Bob Weber is a writer, mechanic and ASE-certified Master Automobile Technician. His writing has appeared in automotive trade publications, Consumer Guide and Consumers Digest. Send automotive questions along with name and town to motormouth.tribune@gmail.com.