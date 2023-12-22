Q: I love your column and have learned a lot about cars from it. However, I was disappointed in your answer to the letter writer who was worried about his check engine light. He said that his mechanic told him a flashing check engine light is "fatal." I had never heard that, and was disappointed that you didn't address it. What about that "fatal" flashing light?

A: I'm glad you asked. A steady glowing check engine light indicates a problem that should be checked out soon, but the vehicle is still drivable. A flashing check engine light indicates that there's a major problem, which could cause engine damage if not addressed immediately. When you see it, drive to the nearest safe place, turn off the engine and have your vehicle towed.

Filter finagling

Q. I'd like your opinion on replacing my car's fuel filter. I have a 2012 Subaru Legacy, and the owner's manual suggests replacing it at 60,000 miles. My Subaru dealer said it is not necessary to replace the filter unless there is an issue with it, and because my car wasn't showing any signs of a problem, the labor involved to get to the filter was not worth the benefit of replacing it. What are your thoughts?

A: The fuel filter/pump assembly is accessed from under the back seat. It will take at least an hour or more to replace. In general, I feel that the owner's manual is the bible and suggest folks follow the commandments. But your dealer has seen lots of Subarus, so if you want to trust their opinion, I'd respect that.

Keeping dry

Q: You talked about rainwater on the window of a 2018 VW Golf. I had the same problem on a 2010 GM car. After many times of using air to clear the drain tube — efforts that didn't work — I found out that the rain tube was bad and had to be replaced. That worked. Thank you for your time and I hope this will help.

A: Sometimes, by digging a little deeper, we may find a broken part. Removing the trim from the B-pillar (between the windshield and door frame) might reveal the drain tube.

And here's another idea:

Q: My Mazda Miata suffered the same problem, with water getting in the car after rain. Mazda also tried blowing air in, and it didn't work, which is to be expected when leaves and other crud get in there. What does the job is a trumpet cleaner.

A: Having played the trumpet as a boy and a bugle as a Boy Scout, one would expect that I might have thought of trumpet cleaners. Thanks for the suggestion.

Bob Weber is a writer, mechanic and ASE-certified Master Automobile Technician. His writing has appeared in automotive trade publications, Consumer Guide and Consumers Digest. Send automotive questions along with name and town to motormouth.tribune@gmail.com.