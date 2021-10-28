A motorcyclist who hit a deer a month ago in southern Minnesota has died.

Bradley L. Rossing, 68, of Nicollet, Minn., struck a deer shortly before 9 p.m. on Sept. 26 in Norseland, about 11 miles northwest of St. Peter, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Thursday.

Emergency personnel took Rossing from the scene, near the intersection of 425th Avenue and Hwy. 22, to HCMC. He died there on Tuesday, the Medical Examiner's Office said.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482