A motorcyclist has died nearly six weeks after he crashed on a residential street in Savage, authorities said.

Dustin Juan Hostutler, 39, of Burnsville, died at Regency Hospital in Golden Valley on Thursday from injuries suffered in the wreck on July 25 in the 4100 block of W. 125th Street, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Law enforcement hasn’t disclosed the circumstances surrounding the crash.