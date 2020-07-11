The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who was killed Thursday afternoon when he crashed into a tree in north Minneapolis.

Matias Arkiel Jefferson, 31, of Minneapolis, died at 2:20 p.m. Thursday when his motorcycle left the road on a slight curve in the 5100 block of N. Humboldt Avenue and struck a tree. Police and paramedics were summoned by several 911 calls, but Jefferson died at the scene.

He was on one of two motorcycles driving together north on the residential block, police said. The other motorcyclist stopped and provided information to first responders.

Jefferson died of blunt-force chest injuries, the medical examiner said. Authorities have not said whether he was wearing a helmet.