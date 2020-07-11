A motorcyclist crashed into a tree and was killed Thursday afternoon in north Minneapolis, authorities said.

The wreck occurred at 2:20 p.m. on a slight curve in the 5100 block of N. Humboldt Avenue, where the motorcycle left the road. Police and paramedics were summoned by several 911 calls.

The rider, a man in his 30s, was on one of two motorcycles driving together north on the residential block when he hit the tree and was thrown to the ground, said police spokesman John Elder. He died at the scene.

The other motorcyclist stopped and provided information to first responders.

The man’s name has not been released.

Elder said “it’s too early for us to tell” what led to the crash. He did not know whether the rider was wearing a helmet.