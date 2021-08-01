A motorcyclist intentionally run down in Minneapolis' Jordan neighborhood by a driver now facing murder charges has been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Caleb Tyrone Hutchins, 26, of Brooklyn Center, was test driving a dirt bike in the alleyway between Penn and Queen avenues north on July 20 when 31-year-old Quantelize Welch ran into Hutchins, according to second-degree murder charges against Welch.

Charges say Welch was seen driving a white SUV into the alley and then speeding off after striking Hutchins, who later died at North Memorial Health Hospital. Welch was arrested that weekend and held in lieu of $1 million bail.

At least three witnesses picked Welch out of a photo lineup, according to the criminal complaints. Police tracked down the registered owner of the SUV, who said Welch had taken the vehicle three days before the hit-and-run with promises to return it within 20 minutes. The damaged SUV was later found in the area of N. 33rd Avenue and N. 6th Street.

This was the city's 52nd homicide of the year.

Staff writer Libor Jany contributed to this report.

Kim Hyatt • 612-673-4751