A motorcyclist was found dead about six hours after crashing on an east metro highway Wednesday night, authorities said.

No one called 911 to report the crash in which Cameron Dahm struck the center median as he drove west on Hwy. 36 near McKnight Road in North St. Paul about 6:45 p.m. Dahm, 41, of Oakdale, died at the scene, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

His body was discovered about six hours later when a Minnesota Department of Transportation worker arrived on the scene about 1 a.m. to fix a guard rail that had been damaged in a previous crash, the patrol said.

Dahm was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the patrol's report said.

It was not known if alcohol was a factor, the patrol said.