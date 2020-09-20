A motorcyclist was killed in a multivehicle pileup at a well-traveled intersection in Eden Prairie, authorities said Sunday.
The wreck occurred about 1:10 p.m. Saturday at Prairie Center Drive and Plaza Drive, police said.
The man riding the motorcycle was wearing a helmet, police added. His identity has yet to be released.
“No one else was hurt, other than being extremely shaken up by the incident,” said Police Sgt. Bryan Dean.
The motorcycle and an SUV were entering the intersection and collided, Dean said. That collision “caused two other vehicles to be involved in the crash,” the sergeant added.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Hooded man pirates boat on Mississippi River, is tased and arrested
The male onboard is "seizing the boat under maritime law," the dispatch audio disclosed.
West Metro
Motorcyclist dies in multivehicle pileup at Eden Prairie intersection
"No one else was hurt, other than being extremely shaken up by the incident," police said.
Variety
Rally with Jacob Blake's family held in North Carolina
Members of Jacob Blake's family attended a rally in Charlotte on Sunday, calling for an end to a "vicious cycle of hate" nearly a month after Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Local
Minnesota's new police dog can help sniff out electronic evidence in sexual predator cases
A British Labrador named Sota can sniff out tiny electronic devices that conceal evidence.
National
Biden headed to Manitowoc for second Wisconsin visit
Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to campaign Monday in northeast Wisconsin for his second visit to the battleground state in two weeks.