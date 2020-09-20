A motorcyclist was killed in a multivehicle pileup at a well-traveled intersection in Eden Prairie, authorities said Sunday.

The wreck occurred about 1:10 p.m. Saturday at Prairie Center Drive and Plaza Drive, police said.

The man riding the motorcycle was wearing a helmet, police added. His identity has yet to be released.

“No one else was hurt, other than being extremely shaken up by the incident,” said Police Sgt. Bryan Dean.

The motorcycle and an SUV were entering the intersection and collided, Dean said. That collision “caused two other vehicles to be involved in the crash,” the sergeant added.