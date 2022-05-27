A motorcyclist attempting to pass traffic by using a right turn lane collided with another vehicle Thursday afternoon in Ham Lake and died of his injuries.

The man, whose name has not been released, was thrown from his bike after the collision about 5:25 p.m. near the intersection of NE. 143rd and Lexington avenues, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

First responders administered aid to the victim at the scene and an air ambulance landed at the crash site, but the man died before he could be transported to a hospital, the sheriff's office said.

A preliminary investigation showed the motorcyclist was driving north on Lexington at a high speed when he used the right lane to pass traffic. The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, crashed into a vehicle making a turn from 143rd to southbound Lexington, the sheriff's office said.

A woman and a juvenile in the car that was turning suffered minor injuries, the sheriff's office said.