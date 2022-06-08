A man died in a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle Tuesday night in Coon Rapids.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened about 8:40 p.m. at NW. 129th Lane and Hanson Boulevard, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.
His name was not released.
A preliminary investigation found the motorcyclist was heading south on Hanson Boulevard when he collided with a vehicle turning onto Hanson from 129th Lane, the Sheriff's Office said.
The driver of the vehicle making the turn was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition Tuesday night, the Sheriff's Office said.
